Bugo brings the ‘Checkmate – The WillChair’ campaign to the stage of the Concertone on May 1st, created by Novartis with Aism (Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association Onlus) to raise awareness of fight against multiple sclerosis. The singer-songwriter-conductor sat on the WillChair, a chair created by designer Derek Castiglioni starting from the recycling of a wheelchair, which is a metaphor of hope and positive neologism and embodies the concepts of therapeutic innovation and research on Multiple Sclerosis. “We probably never think about it but every day in Italy and in the world there are thousands of young people between 20 and 40 years old who are diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and who experience this disease as a sentence, the abandonment of their dreams and fear to give up on normality “, Bugo said, adding that” today thanks to recent research advances we can say that most people with Multiple Sclerosis can aspire to have a future in which a wheelchair will no longer be provided “.

The presence of WillChair had already animated the backstage of the Concertone this morning with many artists who photographed themselves on the colorful design chair.