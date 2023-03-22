A direct on Instagram is enough to go back to three years ago. To Bugo who leaves the Ariston stage in controversy with his fellow adventurer, Morgan. And the tones are still combative: “Uei Morganetto, who’s seeing you again, eh? You know, there was also the pandemic. For three years I didn’t feel like talking about our f…us between you and me. There was the pandemic, people were dying, why did I have to fuel a controversy while people were dying? But what do you care about people dying, right? What do you care about the mask, artistoid? And instead they tell me that last week, you still do interviews, you quote me because you want the big headline, otherwise they won’t give it to you. The only ones who listen to you are the politicians on duty. You’re doing this by now: you need the little politician on duty, scruffy, who gives you the little program on Rai, so you’re happy. What is the name of the program that you are now going to do? “Strascemo” (the reference is to StraMorgan, provisional title, ed)?”.

And after the “political” attack, Bugo attacks Morgan also on an artistic level: “We know that as a composer you haven’t done anything for 20 years, you’ve never been a songwriter. Then you became this kind of music historian, court historian, court composer. You’re left with that, it’s fine, come on, I’ll grant you: you are so involved that at least I can grant you this”. Then the warning: “Stop talking about me in interviews, on television“. Finally, Bugo returns to the Ariston stage in the evening: “You were my guest, I invited you. But do you realize how ridiculous you are?”.