The real backlash “was when I came out from the Sanremo 2020 stage. Something that everyone took lightly, as if it were normal for someone to have the lyrics of their song distorted and then be inundated with denigrating articles and comments for years. I challenge anyone not to be affected by it: it was difficult for me, and if I'm here talking about it I owe it only to my wife and my children.” It's a Open hearted bug the one who speaks to Adnkronos on the eve of the release of his new single, 'Forfortunate that there is io', out digitally from Friday 1 March and which anticipates the release of the homonymous album of unreleased songs on 15 March. An album that arrives four years after that evening in February 2020 in which he left the Ariston stage leaving Morgan alone to sing 'Sincero', and his life changed forever. It is therefore impossible, when interviewing him, not to start from that moment.

“The emotional impact was very strong, I challenge anyone to be in my position – says Bugo, born Cristian Bugatti – With the subsequent disparaging articles about my way of being, of course, even imperfect. It wasn't easy. My wife was fantastic, she helped me a lot.” In the last four years, explains the 50-year-old artist from Rho, “there has only been gossip. This is my first album after Sanremo, so I know I will have the spotlight on me and there will be those who are ready to criticize me, but it's my response to these last years. By writing it I freed myself. Even if there were only one person who welcomed it I'm happy. Of course, if there are many it's better”. The criticisms have marked him “but they are not the problem – explains Bugo – Even 25 years ago they criticized me. But if the criticisms are on my music I accept them and they are also fair and legitimate, because they concern my work, but they are not gratuitous insults, personal derision. Whoever says he is immune to it must explain to me how he does it: How can you be immune to hate? We need to react. Everyone does it in their own way, at 50 I tried to react with music.”

A record which, starting from the title, 'Forfortunate that there is me', “wants to be empathetic towards everyone – says the artist – In a world where one is criticized and derided, it represents a cry for freedom. The first single reveals that I needed to write a song that would get my head out of the sand because I felt hunted. I needed to free myself from many thoughts, linked to events whose reasons I didn't understand.” The album was recorded in 2022: “I put truth, honesty and passion into it. It's a very rock album, because it's a genre that awakens me. In the middle there was the pandemic, let's not forget that. This album helped me to be more spontaneous.”

The album was recorded with the contribution “of a producer who helped me give it a very radio-friendly imprinting – explains Bugo to Adnkronos – There is the love song, the angriest one, the most joyful and funniest one I try to put into it the whole cross-section of life, the different feelings I experience.” He would go back to Sanremo: “I have no trauma, the festival has nothing to do with what happened. If I have the right song and they ask me, of course I'll go back. It's the music that speaks”, he says.

To the public he is addressing, he makes an appeal: “Listen to my music, don't listen to the gossip, then do everything else yourself. This has been my job for 25 years”. Bugo then denies some rumors that he has a difficult character: “Am I not an easy character? It's not true, whoever says it doesn't know me. I've always done interviews with everyone, I'm one of those who talks the most. I really love doing interviews”.

And on his 'adversary' of recent years, Morgan, with whom the Sanremo affair ended up in court and a hearing was held just a few days ago, Bugo is succinct: “Morgan? He's a character who does nothing but try to get in my way. Let him make his life, I have my conscience to answer to, let him answer to his.”