Gianni Bugno, president of the Professional Cyclists Association (CPA) has been outraged after learning of the death threats suffered by Dylan Groenewegen after causing the serious fall of Fabio Jakobsen in the first stage of the last Tour of Poland.

In statements released by the CPA Bugno described the statements as inadmissible and also took the opportunity to demand responsibility because of the barriers located at the finish line. “I have read the threats Dylan Groenewegen received after his Tour of Poland incident and, through the press, that he had police protection fearing the worst for himself and his family. What happened is inadmissible, unworthy and indecent. Words and actions carry weight and those directed at this boy are unacceptable. They could point to the dangerous barriers that determined the severity of the fall in which Fabio Jakobsen had serious consequences. Dylan made a mistake in the race and has paid for it. To this day, he is the only one who has paid for what happened at the Katowice finish line. Having said that, I hope the controversy stays in the past and once Dylan has served his punishment, the squad will welcome him back with open arms. “

As a result of this episode, Bugno also wanted to highlight the importance of placing approved and certified fences as soon as possible at the arrivals of cycling events to avoid this type of accident. “The first point in our list of requests that we hope will come into operation as soon as possible, is that the fences are homologated and certified. They must be an element of protection pFor athletes who, in the heat of competition, can make mistakes, as unfortunately happened with Dylan on August 5 of last year. As an association we must do everything possible to ensure the safety of the races and their main players. It is our duty to avoid the physical and moral damage that Fabio Jakobsen, Dylan Groenewegen and many other cyclists they have lived in male, female and lower category careers “.