Gianni Bugno guest at the presentation of the Laigueglia Trophy: “Many beautiful memories in Liguria”



Genoa – Surprise guest at the presentation of the 61st Laigueglia Trophy: Gianni Bugno. The former champion, twice world champion in 1991 and 1992 and pink jersey in 1990, arrived in the Sala Trasparenza of the Liguria Region with two historic former teammates, Alberto Volpi and Mario Scirea.

“Here in Laigueglia I came to retreat with Atala – recalled Bugno – there are beautiful roads, the climate is ideal. No, I have never won the Laigueglia Trophy, it was the first race and I found the best conditions in a a little later in the season: now the route is even more demanding but you start racing earlier, a runner who is already in good condition will certainly win. Here in Liguria I have won the Giro dell'Appennino three timesthe Milan-Sanremo and also some amateur races, it has always been a pleasure to race in this region for me.”

This year the Tour of Italy with the fourth stage from Acqui Terme to Andora, on 7 May, and with the fifth, from Genoa to Lucca, on 8 May. “The favorite for the Giro? Certainly Tadej Pogacar, I enjoy all cyclists but he is the most complete of all”, Bugno's opinion. And the Slovenian is also the great dream of the organizers of the Laigueglia Trophy who hope to see him at the start on February 28th with his UAE Emirates.