He competed, but never saw the finish flag. Less than an hour before the end of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Bugatti EB110 LM suffered a tire blowout. As a kind of consolation prize (but then almost 30 years later) Bugatti brings out the racing EB110’s gear again as a nice outfit for the Bugatti Centodieci, including the same blue color, the gold rims and the sponsor stickers.

“Great cars have great stories to tell,” said Bugatti ahead of the presentation of the special Centodieci. “It’s even more remarkable when a car has such a fascinating story that the owner of today’s version references it and pays homage to the great story by reconfiguring it in exactly the same style.”

Specifications of the Bugatti Centodieci

Underneath that race overall lies the mighty 8.0-litre W16 engine with four turbochargers. Indeed, you know it from the Bugatti Chiron. In the Centodieci it delivers 100 hp more than in the Chiron, bringing the total power to 1,600 hp. You almost start to wonder how the Centodieci would do in the endurance race at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

The American owner of the Bugatti Centodieci in Le Mans colors is paying around 10 million euros for the retro racer. “When the EB100 raced at Le Mans in 1994, it felt like Bugatti’s bloodline was evolving perfectly. I value the sense of history and finding a connection with the past. It makes the property so much more special,” he says.