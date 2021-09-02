There Bugatti Veyron 16.4 it was one of the most expensive production cars in the world (over 1,100,000 euros excluding taxes for the “base” version), and has been the fastest production car ever built since its official launch. After the period under the control of Romano Artioli, the company that ended up in the hands of Volkswagen was able to withstand the times, presenting a model that basically kept it alive for an abundant decade. The reason? Well, the Veyron was the perfect heir, with its exaggerations, of the EB110, an equally uncompromising car.

The name was already a record: it paid tribute to the memory of Pierre Veyron, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1939 in the company of Jean-Pierre Wimille, with a Bugatti Tipo 57C. It took a few years, however, to bring the Veyron from concept to production status. Six years, passing through two different types of engines and different development problems.

The EB 18.4 ‘Chiron’ concept represents the first cry of the Veyron adventure. In 1999 it was shown at the Tokyo Motor Show, with an exterior version similar to the final one that went into production. However, as the name implied, the car was equipped with a demanding 6.3-liter W18 engine with three six-cylinder banks. After two years of study and design evolution, Volkswagen opted for a sixteen-cylinder, with the related concept car (designed by Hartmut Warkuss and Jozef Kabaň) shown in Paris in 2000 and then at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2001.

The EB 16.4 had on its side, therefore, a 4-banked W16, seen for the first time in 1999 on the Bentley Hunaudières concept car. (photo below) and later by Audi Rosemeyer in 2000. At the end of 2001, Bugatti officially announced that the car would be called Veyron 16.4, referring to the 16 cylinders and 4 turbochargers, and that it would go into production in 2003.

The tests were very complicated: there were accidents, set-up problems, even a fire due to the engine overheating. Ad hoc brakes and tires were developed to counteract greater wear than expected. Reason why the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 was only offered for sale from 2005 onwards. A lot of effort, however, to make history: not only from a speed point of view, given that the Veyron is still largely on the list of the fastest cars in the history of the sector; but also for the history of the brand which today has gone into the hands of a sort of consortium between the Volkswagen Group and Mate Rimac, the Croatian entrepreneur famous for electric super sports cars. Who would have expected such a novel in 2001? After all, only Bugatti can be so unpredictable.