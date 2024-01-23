The new W16 Mistral represents an extremely important model for Bugatti. The French car manufacturer calls it a “tour de force“, for two fundamental reasons: it is the first roadster from the Molsheim brand after the Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, presented for the first time in 2012, and at the same time the latest road-going Bugatti model which will be powered by the brand's legendary W16 engine .

Engineering excellence

For its creation, Bugatti wanted to focus on absolute engineering excellence, which is why it defines this as a roadster much more than a simple re-development of the Chiron. A car that has been tailor-made in every way, even in terms of design: the French brand makes it known that the existing monocoque has been redesigned and remodeled to create a more rounded silhouette that fully complies with the rigorous anti-vehicle regulations. crash even if the car has no roof. Bugatti's goal from the beginning has been to bring architecture to life as stiff but light as possibleso that the driving dynamics of the car were similar to those of the Chiron.

Innovative architecture

For this reason the doors of the new W16 Mistral are characterized by a innovative architectural structure which allows them to absorb an exceptional amount of energy in the event of a side impact, thus keeping the driver and passenger safe and protected. Not only that: a completely new air intake system and highly advanced specifically for this model, and the innovative piston induction vents located behind the headrests have been designed and developed taking into account rollover safety tests, rigorous but extremely important at the same time.

Interior and engine

Inside the presence of the stands out complex woven leather which is used on the newly developed door panels, which have been meticulously tested and produced to the highest quality standards according to Bugatti. All of this was obviously made around the final incarnation from 1,600 HP from Bugatti's iconic W16 engine. “One of the key challenges was to achieve the goal of creating a roadster that had a top speed of 420 km/h and combining this performance-defining quality with an in-cabin experience that was luxurious, refined and safe”said Emilio Scervo, CTO of Bugatti Rimac.