A super sports car is no guarantee of success. Since Volkswagen broke away from the Ferdinand Piech era of extreme sports, Bugatti has also known this. Perhaps the most spectacular cars in the world are made in Molsheim, but business substance does not automatically accompany this. This is how the traditional manufacturer ended up in the hands of Mate Rimac. The man is from Frankfurt with Croatian roots, or perhaps it is the other way around, but in any case, anyone who now envisions lowered rally cars in the train station district is wrong.