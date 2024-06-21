The new Bugatti hypercarcall Tourbillonis powered by a 8.3 liter naturally aspirated V16 engine, combined with two electric motors on the front axle and one on the rear axle. This marks the transition from the “W” of the W16 to the “V”opening a new electrified era for Bugatti, which becomes plug-in hybrid. With 1,800 horsepowerthe Tourbillon surpasses the performance of the previous Veyron and Chiron, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 5 seconds.

New Bugatti Tourbillon Hypercar plug-in

The new 8.3-litre naturally aspirated V16 engine from the Bugatti Tourbillon, developed specifically for this hypercar with Cosworth, ditch the turbos for a more thrilling experience. It just weighs 252kgreaches 9,000 rpm and produces 1,000 HPwhich arrive at 1,800 HP thanks to electrification.

Bugatti Tourbillon, 1,800 HP plug-in hybrid hypercar

Includes a 200 HP electric motor in the rear gearbox e two 300 HP at the front, powered by a 25 kWh battery with 60 km of autonomy in EV mode, located in the central tunnel and behind the passengers.

Engine compartment 8.3 liter naturally aspirated V16

The Tourbillon weighs 1,995 kg, less than the Chiron, and measures 4,671 mm in length, with a wheelbase of 2,740 mm. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2 seconds and reaches 445 km/h with the Speed ​​Key.

Bugatti Tourbillon as it is outside and inside

The design of the Bugatti Tourbillon makes it instantly recognisable, with similarities to the Chiron it’s a special diffuser hidden behind the cockpit.

Bugatti Tourbillon 3/4 rear

The vents under the headlights direct the air to the large side intakes, while the horseshoe grill it powers the radiators and increases downforce. L‘active rear wing It also works as an aerodynamic brake. The car uses a new one multi-link suspension45% lighter than that of the Chiron.

Display with Swiss watch technology

The interior, of higher quality than the Chiron, is covered in leather with sophisticated controls and instruments. In the center of the dashboard there are climate adjustments and other small settings rotary displayswhile the infotainment is replaced by one retractable screen. The instrument panel, a masterpiece of 600 parts collaboratively crafted with a Swiss watchmakerweighs only 700 grams and features titanium gears on rubies with tolerances of 5 microns.

Tourbillon on the road Tourbillon on the road Tourbillon on the road Front tourbillon 3/4 rear tourbillon Lateral tourbillon Cockpit dashboard Display with Swiss watch technology Infotainment display New Bugatti Tourbillon

The seats are fixed for save weight and heightwhile the pedals and steering wheel are electrically adjustable to find the ideal driving position.

Price, how much does the Bugatti Tourbillon cost

The Bugatti Tourbillon is produced in just 250 copies, including special models and customized versions. The starting price is 3.8 million euros plus taxes, arriving at 4.636 million euros for Italian buyers. The first deliveries are scheduled for 2026.

Bugatti Tourbillon on the road

Technical characteristics Bugatti Tourbillon

CHARACTERISTICS VALUES Length 4.67 m Length 2.05 m Height 1.18m Weight 1,995 kg Motor 90° naturally aspirated 8.3 V16 with 1,000 HP Electric engines 3 (1 at the front with 200 HP, 2 at the rear with 300 HP each) Power 1,800 HP Traction Whole wheat Transmission Automatic 8-speed dual clutch Speed MAX 445 km/h 0-100km/h 2 seconds Drums 24.8 kWh (nominal) Electric autonomy 60km Base price 3.8 million euros On sale 2026 Bugatti Tourbillon technical data sheet

Photo Bugatti Tourbillon

