There Blue factory in Campogalliano, former production and engineering headquarters of Romano Artioli’s Italian Bugatti, is a sort of pilgrimage destination for all lovers of Italian sports cars. Closed earlier than expected due to the brand crisis, which was able to produce the EB110 before having to give up more dreams of glory, the plant clearly had better days. But thanks to the deep respect of those who worked on it, it has kept some ‘artifacts’ from the past from the closure.

The keeper of the factory denounced, on the Facebook page ‘Bugatti Campogalliano cars‘, the theft of a poster that had been installed right inside the’ Blue Factory ‘. “Yesterday, presumably between late afternoon and evening, a poster was stolen from us, of non-existent economic value but of inestimable sentimental value. We will report to the police but we ask you to write to us in case you see a tarp like this on the internet or elsewhere. We also appeal to those who stole it to bring it back to us. Thanks for your attention and for the help“, The page reads.

Recently the Fabbrica has also returned to the center of the Bugatti narrative, with several tributes to the brand (now owned by the Volkswagen group). While as far as intrusions are concerned, this June is not the only theft encountered in the history of the factory since it was closed in the mid-1990s. In particular, in 2017 there was a sacking of electric cables, presumably to obtain copper from them; a theft also attempted in the past. The only way to prevent the factory from continuing to be decadent would be its full recovery from an industrial point of view: however, the search for a buyer who wants to invest and renovate the plant has always been difficult. All the other relics remain, testimony of a pole of automotive work left in mid-air: for this reason even losing one is something that hurts further.