Fast, light, beautiful. From the first steps taken by the company founded by Ettore Bugatti, absolute driving pleasure and elegance have been fundamental elements in the development of every single car. And according to these principles, first Ettore, and then his son Jean, have created some of the most exciting and technologically advanced roadsters in the history of the car. Bugatti models have always sought to combine innovative and powerful engines with extreme handling, a timeless design, and the finest craftsmanship. From the mid-1920s until his death in 1939, Jean Bugatti created some of the most iconic roadsters, built in small numbers and absolutely perfect in every detail. One of Bugatti’s most sought-after discoveries, most sought after by collectors, is the 1930 Bugatti Type 40 A, derived from the Type 40. Based on a long and very light chassis, it was powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with 50 horsepower. , capable of pushing the car up to 130 km / h.