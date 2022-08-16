At Monterey Car Week 2022 Bugatti will unveil a very exclusive new model. This is a new variant of the Chiron, and was anticipated by a short teaser video that the French brand published on its official social accounts: the clip, entitled “Unlock an icon”, shows the front silhouette of a super sports car with a radically different style from the Chiron, with a design of the four-stripe LED headlights reminiscent of that of the Bugatti Divo derived from the Chiron.

At the moment Bugatti has not provided any official indication on the performance of this new variant of the Chiron, although according to reports from Autocar it is reasonable to expect something similar to the engine W16 quad-turbo 8.0-liter 1,587hp that equips the Chiron Super Sport 300+, if not that very same engine. The price of the new Bugatti, still unnamed, should correspond to the figure of about 3.6 million euros of the Chiron Super Sport 300+. It is likely that the production of this new super sports car will be limited a few dozen units, as is often the case with Bugatti models. To get rid of any doubts or curiosities, we will have to wait until next August 19th, when the Molsheim brand will fully unveil its latest creation.