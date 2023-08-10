It’s called Golden Era and it’s the new one-off by Bugatti based on the Chiron Super Sport. An exemplar more unique than rarewhich the Molsheim-based automaker says it has designed to satisfy the wishes of a very important customer: this one-off pays homage to the iconic W16 engine of Bugatti and the historic models that have made this brand one of the best known in the world in the luxury segment.

The past is golden

The two-tone livery of this unique specimen, made in Oro Dorè and Nero Nocturne, is adorned with 26 sketches made by hand that represent the most iconic models that have made the history of Bugatti: among the historic cars of the French brand, the Type 41 Royale deserves a mention, considered the most luxurious car in the world when it was launched in 1926, and the Type 57 SC Atlantic, a favorite of former Bugatti design director Achim Anscheidtwho oversaw this project, while among the modern cars the sketches of the EB110, the Veyron and the Chiron itself stand out.

Praise the W16

And that’s not all, because as initially mentioned, this one-off does not want to pay homage only to the historic Bugatti models, but also to the legendary engine that accompanied the brand for so many years. And so here in the background of the bodywork we also find the 3,712 components that make up the W16 unit that Bugatti has used in the last two decades: to achieve all this, therefore the planning and design of the exteriors, 400 working hours to the Bugatti team. But the end result is truly spectacular.

A challenging process

We know that the new Bugatti Golden Era will be delivered to its owner at the Monterey Car Week scheduled for this Friday, however it is not clear how much the cost of creating this one-of-a-kind piece amounted to. What is certain however is that it was the customization work done to measure more challenging that the team headed by Achim Anscheidt has ever worked on, as the supervisor of this project himself admitted: “Our clients can be incredibly creative, and we take great pride in helping them achieve what they dream of. But you see one or at most two special commissions like this every year, they are extremely rare“.