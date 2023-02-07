Hello, nice to see you again. Today we play the game: “Why are people on the Internet angry today?” Yesterday’s correct answer was: ‘Because it’s not fair that bulls are never used for milk.’ We will not go into that further. For today’s first round, you can see if you see why the deputy mayor of Paris is angry with Bugatti.

Can you see it yet? No, it has nothing to do with the Eiffel Tower. The Bugatti Chiron Profilée is in fact on a cycle path. According to the deputy mayor, a cycle path is for – you guessed it – cyclists. He expresses his anger on Twitter. Moreover, he is disappointed that the fine is only 135 euros. The Profilée gives Bugatti a turnover of 9,792,500 euros, for comparison.

Will there really be a fine?

Bugatti would not have asked permission to park on the bike path for the photo shoot. It is not known whether they can really expect a (more or less symbolic) fine of 135 euros in Molsheim. Or maybe the new owner of the car gets the bill when picking up the Bugatti Chiron Profilée.

Incidentally, if you as deputy mayor try to green the city and make it more accessible to cyclists, we understand that such a W16 engine with a consumption of 24.8 liters per 100 kilometers is a thorn in the eye on the cycle paths. Although we bet that no one sees the photos as a license to drive the car on the bike path from now on.

