The first details relating to the Bugatti heir emerge Chiron, expected over the next year or at the latest by 2024. Until today we knew little about this model, also because the merger between Bugatti and Rimac had reshuffled all the cards. And in fact, there have been some changes compared to the original development plans for this car, and for true Bugatti enthusiasts and high performance in general, these are positive news. It was to announce them Mate Rimacthe CEO of the Bugatti-Rimac joint venture, who spoke to the microphones of Auto Express.

The first important novelty concerns the design and above all the market positioning of the Chiron heir: in recent weeks there had been talk of a possible transformation of the French brand’s iconic hypercar into a Ferrari Purosangue-style SUV. None of this will happen: Rimac has made it known that he has truncated immediately this perspective once in command of the new company, underlining how the successor of the Chiron will remain a hyper sports car. “It will be a hypercar that will be launched in a hybrid configuration. It will be a completely new car, so it won’t have components deriving from our other models: nothing will be carried over from the current Chiron, nothing from the Nevera. Everything will be done from scratch”Rimac explained. Curiosity is growing to find out the specifications of the powertrain that will be mounted on the heir to the Chiron: the company’s CEO spoke of an engine that will “totally freaked out the enthusiasts, everyone will be amazed when they see what we have done.”

According to Rimac’s words, the option of seeing a Bugatti-branded SUV is currently not part of the company’s plans: “No, let’s say we don’t have a plan for such a car. It was something we immediately stopped for Bugatti, we want to go in a slightly different direction. This is a direction that we will never take“. Final comment on hydrogen, considered by many to be a valid alternative to electric but currently rejected by Rimac: “If you look at the entire hydrogen production and transportation chain, its conversion to electricity has an efficiency of about 30% or less, which is terrible. Furthermore, the infrastructure would have to be built to adapt it to use it in cars, while the electricity grid already exists. Yes, you have to build charging stations, but electricity is everywhere. People don’t realize that in the last ten years the price of batteries has dropped by 90%, that the ranges of EVs have increased and that charging times have become acceptable”.