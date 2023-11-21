Houston, we have a problem. No, it’s not quite as bad as it was when there was an explosion on board Apollo 13 in April 1970 and this radio message became world famous. But here and now it feels at least as dramatic, especially at the Kennedy Space Center. For the second time, the Bugatti is racing over runway 15/33 on the Rocket Coast in Florida, and once again the 1,600 hp eight-liter engine goes into emergency mode and refuses full throttle.

Not that 380 km/h isn’t impressive enough. And every other driver would probably be happy either to have achieved such a speed or to have survived it. But after all, it’s not without reason that the most expensive production car in the world shoots over one of the longest runways in the world. Once made for the American space shuttles. The tailor-made racing suit says “Mission 400” and Bugatti wants to prove to a handful of customers that their Chiron is the fastest, well: everyday car in the world and can therefore reach more than 400 km/h virtually without any preparation. To do this, they invited two dozen customers to what is probably the most exclusive street carnival in the world. Even car racers almost never manage such speeds, most trains, at least outside of China, are significantly slower, and ordinary airplanes have long since taken off at this speed.