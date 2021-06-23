Bugatti Chiron Super Sport has entered the final stages of testing. Regarded as the slightly more luxurious version of the Chiron Super Sport 300+, the French manufacturer’s hypercar was pushed to its full potential at the Volkswagen test facility in Ehra-Lessien. The result confirms that when it comes to high performance, Bugatti is second to none: the car from the Molsheim company reached a top speed of 440 km / h.

Blume (Porsche): “Volkswagen is about to decide on Bugatti”

All thanks to the engine 8.0 liter quad-turbo W16 developed internally by Bugatti, which delivers a total power of 1,578 hp and a maximum torque of 1,600 Nm. reaches the speed of 403 km / h. The Bugatti engineers who got behind the wheel of the hypercar and who were able to push it up to 440 km / h were able to collect a lot of valuable information about temperatures and pressure, for example, thanks to the presence of about 100 additional sensors mounted on board. of the car. Recall that the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport production is limited to 60 pieces, exactly double those expected for the 300+ version.