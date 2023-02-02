The Bugatti Chiron Profilée, a unique piece of Bugatti history and the last W16-powered car available from the Atelier, sold for the price of €9,792,500 net. This sale at the RM Sotheby’s auction in Paris on February 1 makes the Chiron Profilée the most valuable new car ever sold at auction.

The car auction was also the last possible opportunity to purchase a new Bugatti powered by the legendary W16 engine directly from the Atelier in Molsheim, France.

With the winning offer of 9,792,500 euros net, the new owner of the Chiron Profilée has taken the opportunity to add this unique automotive piece to his collection.

The name ‘Profilée’ is inspired by one of Jean Bugatti’s early creations: a specific Type 46 model known as the Surprofilée, with a more streamlined silhouette and

an elegant broad tail. This car remains an important part of Bugatti’s history. The Chiron Profilee has now written its own chapter in Bugatti’s 114-year heritage.

The Chiron Profilée uses the powerful 1,500 PS engine from the 8.0-litre quad-turbo. The wide, fixed rear wing integrated directly into the car’s body provides high-speed stability and crucial cooling for the W16 engine. The Profilée is also the first Chiron sold equipped with a woven leather trim on the interior and

its exterior color called Argent Atlantique it is absolutely unique and has never been and will never be applied to any other Chiron model.

Horseshoe-style wheels inspired by Bugatti’s famous horseshoe grille are also on

designed exclusively for this car and represent other details that can only be found in the Profilée.