Rarely has the NHTSA ordered a recall for a single car globally. This however is the case with Bugatti Chiron, developed by the French brand in 2018, produced only in a few dozen copies of 3 million dollars each. And only one of these was mentioned in the recall ordered by the association that deals with safety on US roads: the potential problem concerns incorrect fastening of the frame at the frontwhich could compromise the structural protection of the car and increase the risk of injury in the event of an accident.

In short, a very particular recall for the number of specimens involved, just one: the NHTSA has an average of about 650 recalls involving 25 million cars a year, which is why it is rather unusual that an action involves only one vehicle. In recent years, however, similar incidents have been recorded: think of when a single 2020 Jaguar I-Pace was recalled due to the lack of fasteners of the front seats, or when the recall involved only one unit of the 2020 Mercedes GLE 350, or still only one Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster from 2021 due to some improperly tightened screws. Returning to the recall involving the 2018 Bugatti Chiron, screws that are loosened or otherwise fixed incorrectly will inspected and, in case it is necessary, sin will proceed with the repairs.