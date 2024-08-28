Over the years we have learned that you can sell practically anything online. The web often features unique ads but also extremely rare items. In this case we are in the middle: on eBay Germany, an ad for the sale of a pair of Valeo headlights from a Bugatti Chiron appeared with the price set by the owner at 147,000 euros.

Bugatti headlights that cost as much as a supercar

No, this is not a mistake. These headlights are indeed very rare and expensive, especially considering that there are only 500 examples of this car in the world. The ad specifies that the set of headlights is compatible with the Pur Sport and the Super Sport 300+. The price is certainly striking, with a cost that could allow you to buy a luxury car of any other brand that is “less niche” than the one from Molsheim, such as a Mercedes, a BMW, a Jaguar or even a Porsche. The owner of these characteristic headlights with a quadruple configuration also requires another 1,000 euros for international shipping to European countries (the seller is based in Poland) but says he is also willing to ship to countries outside of Europe.