For Bugatti Centodieci it is time to test in wind tunnel. After being spotted in the tuning phase on the Nurburgring track, the high-performance hypercar that will be built in just 10 units has undergone aerodynamic tests necessary to perfect the car, before the first deliveries scheduled for next year. It is no coincidence that this is a process that Bugatti applies on all its cars, whether they are intended for a larger production or limited to a few units.

“It makes no difference to us engineers whether we are developing a sports hypercar that will be produced in one, ten or 500 units – explained André Kullig, Technical Project Manager of some Bugatti projects – The effort is always the same: we want and must satisfy, or maybe even overcome, them quality and safety standards applicable to mass production “. Bugatti presented the Centodieci limited series two years ago at the Concours d’Elegance in Pebble Beach: it is a sports hypercar based on the Chiron but with a completely redesigned bodywork inspired by the EB110. Compared to the Chiron, the Centodieci is 20 kg lighter and slightly more powerful: a push 8.0 liter quad-turbo W16, capable of delivering 1,577 hp of total power, about 100 hp more than that released by the Chiron.

And just the engine temperatures were one of the most tested elements by Bugatti: during the tests of the Centodieci in the wind tunnel, the engine, the brakes and the gearbox oil coolers were constantly monitored. Customer expectations are very high: all 10 units of Centodieci produced have been sold a few days after launch, with Cristiano Ronaldo who, according to the latest rumors, will be one of the owners of the limited hypercar of the French brand. We remind you that each model of the Centodieci was sold at the price of 8 million euros.