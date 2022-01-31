Those who live in Nardò, a small town in the province of Lecce are probably used to seeing supercars and racing cars up close due to the presence of the famous 12.6 km circumference ring circuit which has been owned by Porsche Engineering since 2012. Yet see one Bugatti Centodieci refueling at one of the service stations in the town of Salento also made news. Perhaps because it is a supercar in a very limited edition, with only 10 copies in circulation (one of which would appear to Cristiano Ronaldo), perhaps because the car costs more than 8 million euros. And although the price of gasoline has risen significantly, the owner of that Bugatti would probably be able to buy the entire filling station himself and beyond.

The sighting of a Centodieci therefore attracted the attention of the local media and beyond, to the point that those who captured the moment wanted to tell his close encounter with the 1,500 HP racing car: “My partner – Ms Isabel explained to the local editorial office of La Repubblica – he understands cars of that kind and immediately understood that it was a very expensive custom-built car. I assure you, however, that such a car does not go unnoticed. Even inexperienced people like me remain speechless. ” The mysterious owner of the Bugatti Centodieci with German registration may have felt observed but on the other hand buying such a car also involves this type of attention.

Probably the wealthy enthusiast has had the opportunity to test his racing car on the Nardò track, where he could have pushed it to the limits in complete safety: the 8.0-liter W16 engine that pushes this exclusive French supercar allows you to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 380 km / h. Performance that could not be touched on normal roads given the speed limits but above all those of common sense and safety. Limits, the latter, which have recently been broken in Germany by the owner of a Bugatti whose stunt, albeit without any infringement, has caused a great uproar.