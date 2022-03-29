After more than 50,000 kilometers of testing, the new Bugatti Centodieci is ready to go into production. The limited series with which the French car manufacturer intends to celebrate its 110th anniversary (hence the choice of the model name) pays homage to one of the most extreme hypercars of the 90s signed by Bugatti, the EB 110. The new Bugatti Centodieci will be built in the Molsheim Atelier in Alsace in only 10 specimens, each of which costs 8 million euros: deliveries will be completed by the end of the year.

As mentioned, Bugatti has subjected its hypercar to an infinite series of very rigorous tests and in all driving conditions: from driving at high speed to driving on the track, passing through motorways and city traffic. Overall they have been covered 1,200 kilometers per day, with the only breaks allowed for technical checks, driver changes and refueling. As Bugatti herself explains, every aspect of the Centodieci has been evaluated by experienced testers, who have mastered the vehicle and its functions being able to perceive even the smallest variation in terms of steering, braking, acceleration or suspension: not a usual practice whereas production will take place in very small numbersyet Bugatti did not want to leave anything to chance and wanted to consolidate its practice of meticulous checks even in the case of this special edition.

“The Centodieci is deliberately pushed to the limit to ensure reliable driving at the highest levels, even in extreme conditions although most cars never encounter these situations – commented Carl Heilenkötter, Bugatti project manager – We have always been committed to respecting the highest standards of quality, reliability and customer satisfaction “. The final test of Bugatti Centodieci took place at the Nardò circuit: the 12.6 km long Italian track was the perfect setting to push the hypercar to its maximum speed of 380 km / hguaranteed by an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine capable of delivering up to 1,578 hp of maximum power.