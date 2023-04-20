Bugatti accelerates the test program for the new Bolide. As promised by the French brand, the first deliveries of the hypercar will start in 2024: we recall that a total of 40 examples of this model will be produced, each of which will be sold at a price of 4 million euros. The new tuning stage of the Bolide was conceived by Bugatti to ensure a “completely new level of engineering, aerodynamic and technological innovation”.

All about the engine

The real fulcrum of this racing car, in name and in fact, is the very powerful engine W16, from which we started to then build the rest of the car around it with a precise objective, which can be summed up in one word: lightness. This is why the new Bolide will boast extremely minimal bodywork, designed with the utmost care to exploit maximum downforce, the most efficient cooling and a exceptional weight/power ratio: in its definitive version, in fact, the new hypercar of the French brand should deliver 1,600 HP of power, for a dry weight of only 1,450 kg.

The advantages of the new hypercar

“Bolide is taking Bugatti to tread new ground: never before has such a powerful engine been combined with an ultra-lightweight design, with the aim of creating a track car capable of offering motorsport levels of performance – declared Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti – Almost every component has been analyzed and redesigned to ensure that the new Bolide is light, competitive and reliable, as set out in our ambitious goals. The next stage of development is one milestone in creating a car that takes ‘form follows performance’ to a new level.”

The characteristics of the car

The engine is clearly not the only strong point of this hypercar. From a point of view aesthetic and mechanical, this car is distinguished by a low profile, X-shaped LED headlights and taillights, a roof-mounted air intake, a huge rear diffuser, a racing-style wing and a centrally mounted quad exhaust. Sportiness is also the watchword for what concerns the interiorwhere the ultra-low seating position deserves a special mention, designed by Bugatti to focus this model even more on track use.