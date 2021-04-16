Nothing at Bugatti is indifferent, nothing is measurable with conventional instruments. Molsheim’s signature is a unique story where the industrial merges with artistic creation, where the sublimation of aesthetics, of sensitivity, shares space with the rudeness of competition. Mystery, greatness, decadence, drama, triumph, failure, rebirth, unrealizable dreams come true … Dreams of kings, tycoons, adults and also dreams of children that this, and no other, is the heart of the story in which we let’s dive in: the Bugatti Baby.

Start point



We are in the year 1926. Two years ago, one of the icons of Bugatti and the history of the automobile was born, the Type 35, which triumphs on the circuits thanks to its combination of light weight and a very advanced technique for the time. It wasn’t just a racing car. It was a masterpiece, from its aluminum wheels (a first at the time) to the engine, an 8 cylinder, 2 liter in its initial version. This power unit featured a crankshaft supported by two roller bearings and three ball bearings, which is considered an engineering feat even today. It could operate at speeds of up to 6,000 rpm: at that time it was one of the only engines to achieve such a number of revolutions. Thanks to other changes, such as the use of two carburettors instead of one, the power rose to about 95 hp. The first versions of the Type 35 could reach speeds of 190 km / h. The least expensive base model, the 35A, featured a 2.0-liter eight-cylinder engine with 75 hp. In its later version, the Type 35 B (the 2.3-liter eight-cylinder engine was supercharged with a Roots compressor), the power increased to 140 hp and exceeded 215 km / h. In addition to their incredible performance, the engines were renowned for their reliability and endurance.

Bugatti 35s dominating the 1930 Monaco GP

A gift for Roland



A dream for the grown-ups and for the children? Thinking of his young son, Roland, Ettore Bugatti asks his engineers to make the Baby. It is an exact replica of the 35 at ½ scale. Built with the care and rigor that characterizes its older brothers, the Baby has a true steel chassis, dressed in an aluminum body. And equipped with the replica of the characteristic 35 aluminum wheels, shod with tires specifically developed by Dunlop, the Cord ‘type Juvenile’. For the engine, a gasoline engine had been considered, but it was discarded as too noisy and dangerous. Instead, an electric Paris-Rhone is chosen, powered by a 12-volt battery and capable of taking the small car up to 15 or 18 km / h depending on the load. On the dashboard there is a load ammeter and a gear inverter, to go forward or backward. The foot throttle controls a multi-position rheostat.

It has brakes on all four wheels, drum, a replica of those of the 35. They are operated by an external lever similar to the handbrake of the original model. And Roland receives, on his fourth birthday, this magnificent gift at the hands of his father Ettore and his older brother Jean.

Jean and Roland Bugatti

Presented at the 1927 Turin Motor Show, this children’s Bugatti caused a huge impact and Ettore decided to manufacture a small series, designed both to sell and to give as gifts to loyal customers of the brand for their children, as is the case. of the King of Belgium or of Morocco.

The car was originally intended, with a 1.22 meter wheelbase, for children between four and seven years old. They soon realized that it was a bit fair for older ages. Thus, after a few units, a new longer battle version (1.32 meters) is conceived. Outwardly it is easily identifiable by a longer bonnet, so that taller children’s legs can enter, a detail that breaks the balanced proportions of the original model a bit.

And with the car was provided a pilot’s jumpsuit of the time, with the size of the lucky boy. And ‘lucky’ father because the Bugatti Baby is sold for 5,000 French francs at the time. Certainly a high price: a quarter of what a Citroën B14 cost.

Curiosities



And, some curiosities related to this little car. The legacy of the Type 35 went further than the simple physical replica and thus, in the image of its older brother who triumphed on the circuits in the hands of both factory and private pilots (it was a classic among the ‘gentleman drivers’), the most little ones could participate in races organized especially for their Babies.

An amusement park in Sao Paulo (Brazil) acquired around twenty units, and the Buenos Aires zoo ordered another twenty-three units. Speaking of figures, although in some places ninety copies are cited, in reality, until 1930, a total of five hundred copies of this Bugatti were manufactured for the little ones, which in some cases is called Type 52, but in actually the advertising of the time speaks of Bugatti Baby.

And one last curiosity: in the album ‘Tintin, in the land of black gold’, released in 1939, Hergé ‘takes’ Abdallah, the son of the Emir Mohammed Ben Kalish Ezab, in a Bugatti Baby.

Hergé would draw a Bugatti Baby for the emir’s son in the album ‘Tintin in the land of black gold’

And almost a century later



The units that have survived are priced at high prices, especially the first, the battle or wheelbase of 1.22 m. Four years ago an auction paid for a Baby no less than $ 90,000.

But ninety-four years later Bugatti has decided to resurrect this myth. Its construction has been commissioned to the specialist The Little Car Company, manufacturer of replica cars for children, such as the Aston Martin DB5.

Almost a century later the Baby II, larger than the Baby of the twenties of last century

So in 2021 we have the Baby II, intended for children and not so children. And it is that it is made on a more generous scale than the 1927 one (it is a Type 35 at ¾ scale instead of ½) hence it allows two adults, although tight and as long as they are thin, to settle on board (if it is that they manage to get the child to leave them…). The motor is also electric, but now it is powered by a modern lithium ion battery that allows it up to 25 kilometers of autonomy. There are three driving modes available. One that limits the power to 1 kW, and the top speed at 20 km / h. With the second mode we have 4 kW and can reach up to 45 km / h. Finally, you can activate the Speed ​​Key to have 10 kW of power and reach 70 km / h ((in the style of Daddy’s Bugatti Chirón, when he wants to reach 400 km / h …). And all this, the Baby II , between 30,000 and 60,000 euros: Bugatti dreams can come true, but yesterday and today, they are expensive.