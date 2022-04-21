There Bugatti of the past and that of today have a very interesting connection: that of extreme personalization. Once the French brand was at the top of the level of craftsmanship, today technology has taken the reins but thanks to the program to customize the cars you can have a long series of class ‘touches’ able to bring the current models to be unique. In Molsheim le Chiron Super Sport and the Pur Sport they have a basically standard bodywork (so to speak), but with the program Sur Mesure the collection of possible modifications is huge.

Two customizations have recently come out that are able to take advantage of new carbon fiber finishes, and hand painted motifs, with luxuriously embroidered leather cockpits. The photos below show a Chiron Super Sport and a Chiron Pur Sport, the latter with an intricate paint finish “Vagues de LumièreHand painted, which are really worth the wait. Yes, because to obtain such a complex painting you need several layers and hours of work, to the point that for the delivery of the ‘personalization’ it can take up to five weeks.

The “Vagues de Lumière” variant was hand painted, on a California Blue base, using Mira Orange lines applied over the course of several weeks. The horseshoe grille of the hypersport car proudly features the number 38, at the request of the owner, and is complemented by further fine details, including the magnesium rims Arancia Mira. Coming out of the Atelier, the Chiron Pur Sport is instead characterized by an exclusive hand-painted work of art inspired by light. With exposed Blue Carbon bodywork, Nocturne stripes surround the body. The Tricolore, the national flag of France, adorns each of the rear wing end plates.

The intricate process of creating these stunning paint schemes takes about five weeks, starting with creating a series of 2D shapes, which must be applied to the car’s 3D surfaces with pinpoint perfection. Bugatti craftsmen then hand paint one layer after another of color, to develop depth and create the illusion of light reflection. Once completed, the work is then ‘fixed’ with a series of layers of clear varnish.