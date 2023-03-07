Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are the latest versions of the famous saga of RPGs developed by Game Freak for the Nintendo Switch. Featuring an open world and new characters you will be able to catch, train, trade and battle with your favorite pokemon as you complete a new adventure.

The video game released last November 2022 for switches, received an update to fine-tune the gaming experience, but unfortunately it brought with it a problem. Followers of the franchise reported through Reddit that when connecting to the app Pokémon Go or when downloading DLCthey lost all progress on their save games.

Some of them lost hours of progress after synchronizing the game with the popular smartphone app. Others saw their shinies when downloading or even, in a particular case, just when buying the DLC. Sure, there are gamers out there who were able to sync their games, download DLC, and send postcards without any problems, but this doesn’t exclude them from potential file corruption.

Several players tried to contact Nintendo in a desperate act to get their pokemon back. And then there were also cases published where technical support closed conversations after saying: “let me see what I can do about it”. Others suggested the possibility of transferring pokemon from the damaged file to Pokemon Home.

It seems that this bug only affected a small group of people, but theoretically, this could happen to anyone.

At the moment, no official statement by Nintendo, so, as a precaution, we recommend that you do not connect or link your copy of Scarlet either purple to any other game.

Via: Kotaku