The reason is that he had his credit card connected to his son’s account to purchase Robux, which is the digital currency managed within this title and which can be purchased with real money. That’s not at all unusual.

The problem was that on December 4, Gellar posted on Instagram Stories that she was very angry after the account Roblox of her son ended up hacked.

And things got worse when the company behind the game disabled it. This had very bad consequences.

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed it by saying ‘I had to cancel my credit card and now my life is basically cancelled’. It’s a real problem for her.

So the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress, addressing Robloxsaid ‘@Roblox, why don’t you have better parental help?’.

The situation is not entirely clear but it did not take long for some on Reddit to make fun of it.

Especially telling her that parental control should be hers, and that even her son could lie about the hacking, and that he had actually overspent. Others denounced the use of the word ‘cancel’ in this case.

Regardless of the use of this term, what is certain is that Sarah Michelle Gellar’s credit card is affected. That is, it is canceled and that is a problem that requires an immediate solution.

Especially in a time where expenses come from everywhere. We don’t know if Roblox will pay attention to Gellar’s claims but she undoubtedly has the necessary means to make herself heard; We’ll be in contact.

