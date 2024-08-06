Die steckt dafür Prügel ein, springt über Mülltonnen, kickt in die Luft wie Bruce Lee und rammt dem Vampir schließlich einen Pflock durchs Herz. Diese junge Frau ist Buffy, die Vampir­jägerin, gespielt von Sarah Michelle Gellar, die erst unlängst wieder betonte, dies sei die herausforderndste und beste Rolle ihrer Karriere gewesen.

An der Schwelle zum Höllenschlund

Aus dem Klischee-Opfer wird hier also die Heldin. Wie radikal diese Idee des Serienerfinders Joss Whedon war, zeigt vielleicht am besten der Titel, den man in Deutschland dem der Serie vorangegangenen Film verpasste: „Buffy – Der Vampirjäger“. Eine Frau in dieser Rolle konnte man sich anscheinend auch in den Neunzigerjahren noch nicht vorstellen. Die Serie änderte das endgültig; die stärksten Figuren, die am meisten einstecken mussten, waren hier die Frauen.

Externer Inhalt von Youtube Um externe Inhalte anzuzeigen, ist Ihre widerrufliche Zustimmung nötig. Dabei können personenbezogene Daten von Drittplattformen (ggf. USA) verarbeitet werden. Weitere Informationen . Externe Inhalte aktivieren

What makes “Buffy” worth watching to this day is not just the realization that monster masks made by hand by the costume department hold up better than digitally programmed CGI effects, but above all the character studies carried out by showrunners Joss Whedon and Marti Noxon. Each individual episode masterfully maintains the balance between action, humor and the exploration of the relationships between the characters.

Buffy and her friends are teenagers who survive high school and then have to find their way into work or university life. They face the same problems as other adolescents, except that their home town is on the threshold of the mouth of hell, from which all kinds of monsters crawl. “Everything you think might be hiding under your bed at night,” says Giles. This Brit, played by Anthony Head, is Buffy’s father substitute, coach and tea-sipping Zen master all in one – and once you’re over thirty, you can understand many of the very British jokes he makes about aging much better.

A normal teenager? Eliza Dushku (Sarah Michelle Gellar) is only almost that. Picture Alliance

Genre is not a niche, but a set of rules that allows art to describe reality more accurately than in mere protocol mode. The most beautiful metaphors for adolescent fears can be found in fantasy and horror stories: a heartless stepfather is actually a machine (“Ted”), mothers take over their daughters’ lives (“Witch”), peer pressure turns a friend into an instinctual hyena (“The Pack”), a young lesbian is told by her religious family that her sexuality is demonic (“Family”). The topics are serious and big. And not everything always ends well.

With each season the demands grew

As an additional layer of varnish on the painting overflowing with detail that each individual episode represents, the authors have applied social, societal and political analyses. In addition, larger narrative arcs run through the plot, determined by love, heartbreak and betrayal. Every emotion is explored as deeply, each with such severe consequences, as the ancient dramas dared. Netflix series, with their claim of binge-watching compatibility, seem like watered-down lemonade in comparison. You have to take breaks between episodes, have to talk about what you have seen – still. The intensity may also be due to the television format for which “Buffy” was originally written.

Five seasons ran from 1997 to 2000 on the Warner Brothers channel “The WB” (and helped it establish itself on the market with their ratings), and two more seasons were bought by UPN after there were disagreements about the contract extension with Warner. The show was broadcast weekly. An episode had to last seven days, so the emotional dose was correspondingly concentrated. This approach is more in line with the series makers’ idea of ​​art: you absorb it, take it with you into your everyday life and think about it – hours of mindless slacking in front of the television or the Internet would have been a scenario that a demon would have put people into in “Buffy”.

In season one, evil comes from the mouth of hell, but that changes in later seasons. Picture Alliance

Art sometimes recognizes social developments long before they come to the surface. In one of the later seasons, for example, the ultimate evil does not emerge from the mouth of hell. Instead, three boys sit in front of their computers and harbor fantasies of omnipotence. Because women ignore them, they make their girlfriends into robots. They cast a spell on the city that makes the world revolve around them alone. And at some point they get hold of firearms to eliminate their opponents – which leads to the biggest and darkest spiral of revenge and violence in the series. Today, this seems more relevant than ever.

Because the television contracts were never secure, each season was written, filmed and acted as if it could be the last. The scriptwriters keep raising the bar a little higher, asking actresses and directors what they haven’t tried yet. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Eliza Dushku show how gifted they are when their characters Buffy and Faith magically swap bodies. Gellar stands in front of a mirror, opens her eyes wide, tries out her voice, says her name – in other words, reflects and ironically examines the peculiarities of her own performance in this role.

In the midst of surreal dream logic

“The Body”, on the other hand, is an episode that tells the story of the death of one of the most important characters, with a natural sound, without music – “because death doesn’t have a soundtrack in real life either” (Whedon). The opposite is true of “Once more, with feeling”, which remains one of the most legendary musical episodes in television history.