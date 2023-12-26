Buffy Sainte-Marie: to be or not to be indigenous

The Fifth Estate It is one of Canada's secret glories. On air since 1975, this CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) investigative program includes embarrassing issues for the country, from mysterious deaths in the Armed Forces to pedophile cases in the Catholic Church. It functions as a corrective for a population that indulges a benevolent view of itself, especially when comparing itself to its turbulent American neighbors.

More information

The last blow of The Fifth Estateissued a few weeks ago, features a revered artist in Canada as its protagonist. Buffy Sainte-Marie shone as a singer-songwriter in the folk movement of the sixties, for her striking voice. vibrato and topics like Universal Soldier either Now That the Buffalo's Gone. With Illuminations (1969) was a pioneer in the use of electronics; she evidenced her flexibility as co-author of Up Where We Belong, Movie's theme Officer and gentlemanwhich won the Oscar in 1983. Her achievements were further celebrated by the fact that she identified as a native, belonging to the nation believe.

Her biographies insisted that she had been adopted by a white couple from Massachusetts, in the United States. For her family, it was a surprise that she claimed to be indigenous, a powerful promotional asset but with no basis in reality. Somewhat irritated, they explained her version in local newspapers until, in 1975, a Los Angeles law firm threatened to sue her brother if she continued to spread that her ancestors only had European roots. Specifically, Ella Sainte-Marie vowed to destroy the family's reputation, alleging sexual abuse suffered when she was a minor. She imposed her narrative on herself.

Already in the 21st century, the recognition of Sainte-Marie's iconic role by Canadian institutions raised suspicions. Experts in Indian affairs detected inconsistencies between different testimonies of the singer: she seemed like a they intended, someone who claims a debatable representativeness. Did it matter? Yes, she had participated in five seasons of Sesame Streetthe children's program here known as Sesame Streetthus—for generations of children—he became the incarnation of the native Indians.

The Fifth Estate Was beyond. In a Massachusetts town hall, they located Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, which she claimed did not exist. She was the daughter of Alfred and Winifred Santamaria and she came into the world on February 20, 1941. In later documents, it was also not mentioned that her biological parents were not the Santamaria. Sainte-Marie's response was vague: He did not know his exact genealogy, something – he assures – common in an abused minority. In reality, all Indians were and are registered by the Canadian bureaucracy. It is also doubtful that a girl from another country would not be registered in the United States.

The sad thing about affair: fallacies were not necessary. The power of the singer's art would have been enough for her recognition among the tribes, what in Canada they call “the first nations.” In the world of popular music, there is tolerance for fictions, assumed with a certain irony: a contemporary of Sainte-Marie was Bob Dylan, whose stories about his origins were even more fanciful. Fortunately for the future Nobel Prize winner, those hoaxes of his wandering youth fell apart in his first years of fame and have now been forgotten.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Limited time special offer Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_