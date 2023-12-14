Home page World

He has appeared in over 100 productions, and is best known for the series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”. Camden Toy has died at the age of 68.

Munich – The series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” was a huge, worldwide success in the late 90s and early 2000s. Seven seasons were produced and the series has long had cult status. Now fans have to say goodbye to one of the characters. Camden Toy has died at the age of 68, according to US magazine People reported.

He played various roles in the series and was also seen in the spin-off “Angel”. Outside of Buffy, the actor mainly worked on indie productions and is said to have appeared in over 100 films and series. The reason for the actor's early death is tragic, as he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Colleagues from the series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” say goodbye to Camden Toy

His Buffy co-star Juliet Landau describes Camden Toy as a “beautiful soul, a beautiful friend and a beautiful talent.” In a statement she continued: “From the first moment I knew he was something special. Beneath the mask of the monster he was believed to be, there was a friendly spirit. He was a gift in our lives. We will miss him very much.”

His best friend Doug Jones also says goodbye with emotional words: “We may have met on the set of Buffy as two ugly-looking 'gentlemen', but that was just the beginning of a close friendship that would last for twenty-four years.” He continues to write he: “Knowing Camden Toy meant loving Camden Toy”.

Buffy actor dies of cancer – his wife only revealed the illness shortly before his death

Just a few days before his death, the actor's wife reported about her husband's illness on Facebook. “He was diagnosed in February last year after months of mysterious pain,” she writes. They had hoped that they would at least get more time, but the doctor had reached the end of the treatment. Her husband's condition has only “deteriorated significantly in the last two months and even dramatically in the last few days.”

Camden Toy is said to have fought cancer for two years – a battle that only a few win, as pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest types of cancer. Patients often only have a few months left, which the actor apparently tried to use as best he could. After his diagnosis, he even earned an MFA in screenwriting, according to People, and left as a legacy the manuscript for two series, a film and a graphic novel.