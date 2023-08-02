Buffon announces farewell to football: “It ends here, you gave me everything”

Gianluigi Buffon announces his farewell to football. He does it in a post on his profile Instagramin which accompanying a video with all his exploits in his 28-year career, he writes “It ends here. You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We won together”.

The goalkeeper has completed his contract with Parmawhich would have expired in 2024. In his future, there is a career as a manager and among the most accredited hypotheses also that of head of delegation of the blue national team led by Robert Mancini.

The French champion Mbappè: “It’s an honor to play with you”

“A great honor for me to have had the opportunity to meet you and cross your legendary career. A golden man with precious advice that I will keep with me for life. Have a good trip and above all thank you”. With these words on Twitter Also Kylian Mbappe say hello Gigi Buffon on the day of his football retirement at the age of 45, the two champions were teammates in the Paris Saint-Germain.

Minister Tajani: “Buffon is the best goalkeeper in history”

“Thank you for these 28 years in which you have proven to be the best goalkeeper in history. Thank you for the many victories and for taking us to the top of the world. You are a legend of sport. Have a good life, Gigi Buffon!”. So the deputy premier and foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Twitter commenting on the announcement of the goalkeeper’s retirement.

