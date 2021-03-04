Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Since his return from the French capital, after a season he spent in Paris Saint-Germain, the giant Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, has accepted to be a substitute in Juventus for the Polish Chesney, and he did not find any reduction in that, after he exceeded 43 years.

In a long interview with the “Guardian” newspaper, Buffon talked about the deadline he set to retire from football, his ambitions for the future, his eternal relationship with the “old lady” of his age club, his role as a catalyst for his colleagues and his great admiration for the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who became his teammate. After he was terrifying a dangerous opponent, when he was playing for Real Madrid.

Buffon said that he had set a specific deadline for retirement, which would not exceed “the summer of 2023,” stressing that this “final word”, which is the maximum limit for his stay in the stadiums, he repeated it twice, but added: unless I have to retire after only 4 months!

Buffon touched the 2006 World Cup champion with his country, to retire for the first time in 2017, and announced at the time that he would retire at the end of 2018, but soon changed his mind and moved to play for Saint-Germain for one season, then he returned again to Juventus.

Buffon admitted he was someone who believed in his fate, which is why when the Italian club offered him the opportunity to play again, he thought about it and ultimately agreed.

He added: Perhaps there is still a new “beautiful story” that I write with the club of my life, noting that sometimes it is a matter of the desire to continue, to satisfy vanity, and an attempt to isolate new records in the stadiums, and perhaps this was a kind of selfishness and the preference of the “self”, but that He exists in all of us anyway.

It is noteworthy that Buffon has appeared only 10 times in the various competitions that Juventus plays, and his contract ends next summer, and it is likely that negotiations between him and his club will end for another season, but Buffon said commenting on that: I know that there is nothing certain in life .