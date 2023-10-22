The unfiltered story of Gigi Buffon: from his debut in Serie A to the depression he faced when he was 25

Gianluigi Buffonfor everyone Gigi, after his farewell to football last August, at the age of 45, tells his story to Special Tg1on air Sunday 22 October at 11.30pm on Rai 1 and Rai Italia.

"Buffon senza rete" on Rai 1: previews — The sporting and human story of one of the strongest goalkeepers in the history of football, a protagonist between the goalposts for almost 30 years Parmafrom the Juventusof the Paris St. Germain and above all of the Italian national team, with which he became World Champion in 2006 and vice-champion of Europe in 2012. And today in the role of Head of the National Delegation. What was the most difficult save? Who, however, is the most feared opponent?

The jokes of Francesco Totti and curiosities about the coaches who followed Buffon from the bench, from Ancelotti to Trapattoni, starting from his debut in Serie A at just 17 years old. But Buffon also tells something else highs and lows of a life in footballlove (with the announcement of his marriage to the journalist Ilaria D’Amico), family, friendship, but also the depression faced when Gigi was only 25 years old. A story that Buffon summarizes thus: “In my profession, I tried to fly, but always keeping my feet on the ground”.

love with Ilaria D'Amico — Gigi Buffon has always spent words full of love for Ilaria D'Amico with whom he had his son, Leopoldo Mattia, 7 years. Recently, on Tg1, the Head of the National Delegation said, speaking of his future wife: "It's what makes me happiest and which reassures me for my future life". And again: "I have to say that with Ilaria there wasn't a day when I wasn't happy". After almost ten years of love (Buffon and D'Amico have been a couple since 2014), the wedding between the two, barring unforeseen circumstances, should take place in June 2024.