Buffon with Mancini and Bollini vice coach of Italy: blue revolution

“Italy calls Buffon alongside Mancini for the post-Vialli period”, headlines il Messaggero. Ongoing changes in the national team staff with Alberto Bollini (Under 19 coach who has just won the European Championship) who will become the blue coach’s deputy (also a task for him as a link with the youth teams). Also Barzagli and Gagliardi in the staff of the national team. Carmine Nunziata instead he will be the technical commissioner of theUnder 21 in the post Nicolato with at his side Atilius Lombard. Roberto Mancini in this reorganization will increasingly be the coordinator of all national teams.

Buffon with Mancini in the role that once belonged to Vialli. The offer from the FIGC to Gigi

According to the Messenger therefore a Gigi Buffon will be proposed the role of head of delegation, held until recently by the great Gianluca Vialli. Now it will be up to the former Juventus goalkeeper, returning from the experience in Parma, to decide whether to leave football played or continue (offers for him from Saudi Arabia). An important offer within a project that passes through the 2024 European Championship in Germany and aims to relaunch Italy in view of the 2026 World Cup which will be played between the USA, Canada and Mexico. After the two very heavy eliminations in Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, the national team wants to return to the protagonist in the World Cup which it has won 4 times (only Brazil has done better with 5).

Paolo Maldini had also been rumored for the role of Gig Buffon in the past few hours: the former AC Milan banner, after his farewell to the Rossoneri, would also have an offer to become manager of Paris Saint Germain.

