Rome (AFP)

Veteran Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced Tuesday that he would leave Juventus “permanently” at the end of the current season, but he did not close the door to continue his football career despite his 43 years waiting for offers to be presented to him.

Buffon said: My future is clear, at the end of the season I will permanently leave Juventus and then I will see if I will stop or if I find a solution that gives me new incentives. Buffon, who defended Juventus from 2001 to 2018 before leaving him for one season for a French adventure with Paris Saint-Germain, pointed out that “at Juventus, I gave everything and got everything. We have reached the end of an era and it is right that I put an end to the confusion.” Regarding his intentions.

Buffon won the Italian league title 10 times with Juventus, and stayed with him when he was relegated to the second division in the 2006-2007 season due to the fixing scandal, which strengthened his position among the fans of the “Old Lady” team, who reached the Champions League final three times, but fell at the hurdle. The latter is against local rivals Milan (2003), Barcelona (2015) and Real Madrid (2017).

Buffon is bidding farewell to the Turin giants with the heartbreak of relinquishing the domestic league title in favor of rivals Inter, at a time when the “Bianconeri” are struggling to try to qualify for next season’s Champions League (currently ranked fifth three stages before the end of the season).

And after the disappointing exit from the Champions League final price at the hands of Porto, Juventus will have the opportunity to give Buffon a final title before leaving when he faces Atalanta in the final of the domestic cup competition on 19 this month.