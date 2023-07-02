Gigi Buffon is seriously thinking about the farewell. At forty-five, after endless reflections, he is ready for the big step. There is no Saudi Arabia in his future, there is no rich contract in the new Eldorado of football, there is not even the hypothesis of an experience in the United States. Gigi simply understood that the time has come to live another life, perhaps away from the football fields and closer to his family, his four children, his wife, his affections and lifelong friendships. The final decision hasn’t been made yet, a few more days to carefully weigh all the details: this is not a minor change and it is right to evaluate the pros and cons.

Buffon has a contract that binds him to Parma until 2024, but the termination, given the relationship with the president Kyle Krause and with the whole city, would certainly not be a problem. Furthermore, it is not excluded that Krause himself asks him to play a leading role in society and at that point it is not known what Gigi’s answer could be. He has never hidden his dream: in 2021, when he chose to go down to Serie B, he wanted to give the promotion to the club that had launched him and with which he has always maintained excellent relations. He didn’t succeed, even if a lot has been spent in these two seasons to help the coaches (from Maresca to Iachini to Pecchia) who have succeeded one another on the Emilian bench with the aim of creating a winning group and mentality. There have also been several injuries to torment Buffon in recent championships and Gigi has reflected a lot on these ailments, and on the not always very fast recoveries given his age. His was a legendary career, we are talking about the best goalkeeper in the history of football: there is no need to dirty such a path (if it is possible to do so) with some out of place exits. These are the reasons that are pushing towards the farewell, even if it is a champion who has a thousand resources, and is capable of unpredictable moves, one cannot put his hand on the fire until he is the one to announce, perhaps through the his official social profiles, what his future will be.