Gianluigi Buffon has his future up in the air, as his contract with Juventus ends at the end of the season. The veteran Italian goalkeeper does not rule out continuing in the vecchia signora, but at 43 he is tempted to try abroad. The Gazzetta dello Sport ensures that he could follow the path of Iker Casillas, which finally went to the Portuguese league and continued playing the Champions League there.

Buffon has spent most of his career in Serie A. From his start in 1995 in Parma until his transfer in 2001 to the Juventus, where he played 17 years at once, managing to reach the top of world football. In the 2018-2019 season he decided to try in Ligue 1, in the ranks of Paris Saint Germain.

Nevertheless, decided not to renew his contract with PSG and returned to Juve with a few conditions: not wearing the number 1 or the captain’s armband. Of course, the clause required the coach to put him in eight games. At the moment he has 10 among all competitions (5 in Serie A, 4 in the Italian Cup and one in the Champions League).

Already in the shadow of Szczesny at the Turin club, Buffon could accept a new challenge outside of Italian soil. Currently its market value is very low, so it could attract a lower-ranking club in Europe. Time will tell if we continue to enjoy this great goalkeeper for another season.