Gigi Buffon has now dissolved his reservations about his future: the Parma goalkeeper will hang up his gloves and in the next few days he will negotiate the termination of his existing contract for another season with the ducal club.

An icon of Juventus and football therefore retires. His future should be as head of the delegation of Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

Buffon’s agent, Silvano Martina, is in fact expected in Parma for the agreement on the termination of the contract with the goalkeeper. Then it will be the announcement of farewell to football, with blue prospects for the number 1 of Germany 2006: according to Sky Sport, in fact, Buffon would be ready for the role of delegation head of Roberto Mancini’s national team, a legacy left by Gianluca Vialli.