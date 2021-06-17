“He’s back in his seat. He’s back home.” With this message on Twitter, Parma has formalized the return of Gianluigi Buffon. The goalkeeper born in 1978 wore the ducal jersey from 1991, when he made his debut in the youth academy, until 2001, a two-year contract is ready for him.





“And now let’s continue to have fun”, wrote Buffon on social media, posting a video with several photos of his first experience with the ducal shirt and the final message with the yellow-blue scarf in his hand.