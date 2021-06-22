The goalkeeper introduces himself: “I waited twenty days then I decided. I’ve already been to the stadium: it’s been twenty years, but it seems like yesterday”

– PARMA

The emotion is that of the first day of school, and it is surprising because the character is forty-three years old and has a successful career that he carries around like the suitcase of his dreams. Yet the butterflies fly into the stomach of Gigi Buffon who, inevitably, in this instant of return, is assailed by memories.

Parma embraces him, but he is no longer the embrace of when he was a kid and saved the penalties from Ronaldo the Phenomenon. Now he is a man, now it is Ulysses who, after many battles and a thousand adventures, returns to Ithaca to build a new life. Presenting Superman is president Kyle Krause: “It’s an exciting day, for me, my family and our fans. When I was lucky enough to buy Parma, I certainly thought: ‘What would it be if we could buy Gigi Buffon ? “. We have not only brought back to Parma one of the greatest goalkeepers in the world, but also one of the players who won a European trophy with Parma. I had the chance to meet Gigi after the match with Juventus in Turin, and the I asked what he was doing next season. And Gigi replied with his smile, but in the meantime I had put the flea in his ear. This is a historic moment for Parma, we signed a model, a leader, a great man”.

Twenty years later – Gigi thanks and explains: “With this choice, the only message I have given to myself, and not to others, is to know myself deeply and to know that, if I have no emotional involvement in what I do, things will fail for me. perfectly fine as I’m used to. I thought twenty days about the opportunities I had, until in one day it came up like a sneeze, I texted my wife and told her we were going to Parma. She didn’t expect it, but he trusts me and my feelings “. Even at forty-three he hasn’t lost his taste for jokes: he is more reflective, he ponders the answers more, but when asked what it was like to set foot at the Tardini, he admits: “I haven’t been to the city yet, I’ve been to the stadium and first emotion is that twenty years have passed, but it seemed like yesterday. I got emotion, pride, and I believe that few can say that they have returned to a high level position after twenty years. Normal ones have ten years of career , I come back and I have important goals with the company and the management, who had so much faith in me “. He will obviously be the leader of the group, but he knows that this role must be assigned to him by his teammates. “This double function in the last 6-7 years has always been asked of me. I have always focused on the field discourse, which is what determines who you are. As for the rest, I can behave as I am. teammates have always appreciated me, I like being in the group, and I like both joking and being serious. I’m not Pasdaran, I am who I am. ”

The choice – There has been much discussion among the fans about his return. Buffon says: “I send a simple message: the choice to return comes because I have the desire to share with Parma all the team’s results, which I hope are important. In my choice, their position was predominant. esteem always arrived when I came back. In the same way I have always spoken enthusiastically about Parma, I gave the Parmigiani what they deserved. The truth is that, in all the teams I have been to, I have always been a unifying element: far from me to become something divisive. Respect, love, esteem must be won, and I feel it from many. Many messages have reached me, and they have influenced me “. Going down to Serie B is not a problem and he brings the post-World Cup as a precious experience when he decided to play the junior series with Juventus: “For me it was a fun year, but also for many guys who shared it with me. Del Piero , Trezeguet, Camoranesi, Chiellini, Marchisio. In that season we were so strong that we could be globetrotters, and I also remember that in the first ten days it was difficult for us to immerse ourselves in a different mentality. We drew a few games, and this makes me raise my antennas right now. I know what we will face, it will take a lot of humility and determination “.

Membership – There is one thing that Buffon strongly emphasizes: the sense of belonging to the club. “Out of curiosity, I heard Maresca’s presentation in which he said he wanted players who wanted to stay. In my head this bothered me, because it means that many do not know what Parma is and its history, they do not know that Parma is the 16th club in Europe in terms of trophies and the fourth in Italy. This value must be highlighted, this history is quite close and the value of the players who are there now must know where they come from. To feel involved, the story must be known, otherwise it is hard to give the best “. Finally, a more personal curiosity. Buffon reveals: “I also made this choice for the young fans, so that they too can say that Buffon played in their favorite team. And then another reason. I talked to my wife and told her that the fact disturbed me. that my children did not know their father with the Parma shirt. It is a heritage that as a father I have to give to my children. “

