Gianluigi Buffon Parma goalkeeper and ex Juventus made statements to A7. Here are his words: “The club is working in this direction which is the best. We are all top-level athletes and we represent a city that wants this. This combination and closeness also sends a signal to the outside. Women’s soccer? I also saw an improvement in technique, physique and pace. Something unthinkable in the last five or ten years. By making machines and structures available to these girls, we allow them to perform better. The technical gesture is always nice to see, beyond masculine or feminine”.

On World in Qatar 2022: “The first thing that triggers is indifference. If Italy were in our minds it would be different. Then you think about it rationally and there is always curiosity. Follow your former teammates, and then there is always an outsider who take to heart.For me it has always been Cameroon since I was a child. National? I did it against Argentina, I think it was the last. The end needs no celebration. I’m made my way, it’s good to be there as long as you’re useful and special. When you’re gone, a chapter closes.”