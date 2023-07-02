The solutions in this perspective can be two. If he hangs up his boots and gloves, he’ll have to decide whether to stay in the world of football or change area. If, on the other hand, he opts to continue his endless career, he could stay at Parma or choose one last foreign adventure. It seems, in fact, that some surveys have also arrived from Saudi Arabia.
We’ll see what Super Gigi decides to do.
July 1, 2023 (change July 1, 2023 | 1:56 pm)
