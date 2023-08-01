2006 World Champion, Juve and Parma icon, he won everything in football except his beloved Champions League, which eluded him three times in the final. He won over fans and opponents for his skill on the pitch and sympathy off the field, he also beat depression in his career

Andrea Schianchi – Milan

Gigi Buffon said stop. There is still no official communication, which will arrive in the next few days on the goalkeeper’s social channels, but the decision has been made. After long reflections Superman, at forty-five, stops: it remains to be understood that there will be in the future even if several ideas are on the table. Buffon, who still had a year of contract with Parma, agreed without particular problems to terminate. Such was always (and continues to be) his relationship with President Kyle Krause that there was no doubt about it.

In this way Superman closes a perfect circle: he started with Parma, way back in November 1995, and finished with Parma in the summer of 2023, after twenty-eight years of career. A legendary career, mostly spent defending goal for Juventus (from 2001 to 2021, except for the interlude at Paris Saint Germain in 2018-2019) with which he won ten league titles (plus a Serie B championship) , 7 League Super Cups, 5 Italian Cups (to which we must add the one won with Parma in 1998-99). And then, of course, the 2006 world championship shines on the bulletin board, an authentic jewel that represents the pinnacle of the career of Superman.

In Gigi's future, however, there isn't a park bench: he will never be a pensioner, he still has a great desire to do and give. Several proposals have been received in the last period, including from Parma, but the most substantial and most tantalizing one seems to be the position of head of delegation of the national team: the same role covered by Gianluca Vialli. Federal President Gravina would have identified Buffon as the right man, Superman would have taken some time before giving an answer. The national team has always been in his heart, and God forbid even in the light of his 176 appearances for the blue (the most present ever), it is a question of understanding what his commitment should be and what space he could carve out.

buffoon dad and… — Meanwhile, Gigi will have the opportunity to enjoy the family, see his children grow up, follow the young Louis Thomas who this year, as a striker, will perform with the Pisa boys. And then, another wish that you will finally be able to realize, is to learn English thoroughly and understand what the dynamics of a manager are in today’s football. After the holidays, knowing his tenacity and constancy, you can be sure that Buffon will already be at work building a new career.