There could not have been a better finishing touch for Gianluigi Buffon. The 43-year-old goalkeeper was decisive in the Italian Cup final against Atalanta. The goal had announced days before that he would leave Juventus permanently. He had already done it in 2018. He left to play a season at PSG before returning by surprise. Now I will not go back, but Buffon has been surprised because his intention is not to leave it, at least for the moment.

If he was decisive against Atalanta, it was no less so against Sassuolo. Buffon saved Berardi a penalty that has allowed Juventus to continue until the end in the race to get a place for the next Champions League, although it is difficult. Buffon has been strong by virtue of his latest performances and feels he can carry on. This is how he explains it. “I have had many contacts and proposals, he will point me to the one that will be more stimulating and more crazy. I received a message from a manager who could surpass me in madness, I like that type of people. Playing in Serie C? Life is there If I came here it is precisely because of that bit of madness that has allowed me to always dream of new projects and achievements. I still have the need to fight, to travel and to push my body and my energy to the limit. Consequently, I said the same. that I said. I could even stop playing, but if there is someone more crazy than me and that makes me imagine a madness crazier than me, I will sign up. I do not set limits, the challenge is only with myself and without anyone else, “he says the goalkeeper.

Buffon’s analysis of the last four seasons. BeSoccer

Buffon left the Italian national team in 2018, but is now hinting that he would even consider a comeback. “To get to the World Cup? Let’s see how I will get to December 2022 and if I continue to be competitive, I don’t want gifts. But the challenge is to get to December 2022 and know that I am still strong and can be there”, rhe meets to the surprise of many. Buffon has played five World Cups with Italy, becoming champion in 2006. He has worn the national team’s jersey 176 times azzurra. In addition, he has participated in four Euro Cups, being runner-up in the 2012 edition.