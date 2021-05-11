One of the longest and most beautiful relationships in football history ends: Gigi Buffon, (43 years old) leaves Juventus. The legendary goalkeeper, speaking in an interview with ‘BeIN Sports’, announced the will to close his bianconero journey, although he leaves the door open to another adventure in the green: “My future is clear: this year this beautiful and very long experience with Juve will be closed definitively. I will retire if I do not find a situation that gives me new stimuli for playing, or for living a new life experience. I think I have given everything to Juventus, and I have received everything. More than this cannot be done. We reached the end of a cycle and it is only right that I continue on my way.

The goalkeeper also commented on the very complicated season of the Turin team: “We lacked continuity, against the top of the table we often win, sometimes we draw or lose, but they were always even matches. We lost points in a stupid way against smaller teams, this means that the group must grow to the level of character “.

This sad course, then, will be Buffon’s last with the team of his loves, where he won 21 titles (ten Scudetti, four Cups, six Super Cups and a Series B championship) and added 683 appearances. The first goodbye took place in 2018, when he left for PSG. He returned a year later and humbly agreed to be Szczesny’s second, adding 27 more appearances and thus beating Paolo Maldini’s Serie A record for appearances (now 656).

Buffon’s stats this season. BeSoccer

It will not be the final dreamed of, but Gigi still has the opportunity to celebrate another trophy before leaving: on May 19 Juve will play the Cup final against Atalanta. His presence from the first minute was very likely, and after this announcement it is even more so. Lifting that title and conquering the Champions League qualification in extremis, something that has been very complicated, would make him add a smile to the inevitable tear that will fall on the day of goodbye.