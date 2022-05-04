Gianluigi Buffon is one of the legends of world football. The goalkeeper, despite his 44 years, does not want to hang up his boots and this season has decided to return to the club that launched him in the football that counts, the Parma . In a meeting with the students of the “La Salle” institute, Buffon, answering their questions, spoke of his return with the ducals. These are his words:

“Parma has always felt a part of me, a special city, like my refuge. The 10 years I spent here as a boy were the most important years in a boy’s education. I started eighth grade here , so I had all the friendships in Parma and the relationships I grew up with. I never had the fear of returning, when I returned to Parma also as an opponent, I had the feeling of returning to a place where I felt esteem and the affection that people felt for me even if I played in another team. “