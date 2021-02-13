The so-called indicator of the American investor and one of the richest people in the world, Warren Buffett, indicating the collapse of the dot-com, has reached critical values. Bloomberg reports this with reference to the Current Market Evaluation blog.

As of February 11, the indicator has reached 228 percent, according to the Current Market Evaluation blog. Its level is 88 percent higher than the historical average. It is noted that a similar level was observed before the market crash due to the bursting of the dot-com bubble in the early 2000s.

As noted by Bloomberg, any student of Buffett who sees this value may “feel like crying out in horror.”

The principle was described in 2001 by Buffett in Fortune magazine. According to him, when the indicator is in the range of 70 to 80 percent, it is safe to invest free money in the market. When the ratio is above 100 percent, the market is overvalued. If the indicator exceeds 140 percent, the market will crash. In such a situation, you should get rid of risky assets.

In April last year, analysts noticed a sure sign of an impending collapse in the US stock market, also referring to the “Buffett indicator”.