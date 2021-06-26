A party company will have to indemnify a couple from Macapá, in Amapá, after not providing the food service for the wedding ceremony. The 5th Court of the Special Civil Court, of the Amapá Court of Justice (TJAP) ordered the catering service to indemnify R$8.5 thousand for material and moral damages to customers.

As shown in the records, the party company hired for R$ 3.5 thousand to serve the wedding ceremony dinner, but on the day did not provide the services. According to the victim, the owner of the service had been contacted and informed, hours before the ceremony, that he would not be able to organize the event, as he would be traveling outside the state.

When hiring the service, the couple had already paid part of the payment in advance, and on the day of the party, the entire amount had been paid to the company. Also according to the victim’s account, the businessman would have said that he would reimburse the couple after their return, but since, according to the victim, the contractor would have disappeared and stopped responding to the newlyweds. In the face of the case, to avoid canceling the party, the victims had to hire a new company to provide the food that would be served to the guests.

For the judge responsible for the case, Marconi Pimenta, given the confession of the businessman presented in the evidence, it was up to him to reimburse the amounts paid to the couple. “The irresponsibility of the respondent with the assumed commitment, not only caused material damage to the applicant, but reached his peace of mind, his dignity, his image before the guests, so much so that he spared no efforts to hire another service provider for a higher value, compromising their family budget”, assessed the magistrate.

In his decision, the judge ordered the company to pay R$ 2,500 for moral damages, related to the hiring of the catering service, in addition to setting the amount of R$ 6,000 for the material damages suffered by the couple who had to hire another company on an emergency basis.

